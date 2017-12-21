Enter to win: Amazon Echo Smart Home Bundle Sweepstakes ($500 value)

Get ready to own the new Echo Plus, an essential product to start or enhance your smart home! With a built-in ZigBee smart home hub, it seamlessly connects and controls compatible smart devices. Don’t have any other compatible smart devices? You will if you win this bundle sweepstakes.

The bundle includes: Amazon Echo Plus with Built-In Hub, Wemo Mini Smart Plug, 2 Smart LED Light Bulbs, Arlo Q Security Camera, and a 1-year Amazon Prime membership.

The full list of extras is as follows:

Wemo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug to control your lights or appliances from your phone or voice

Arlo Q HD Security Camera for indoor use

A Philips Hue Bulb for smart lighting

A dimmable white Smart LED Light Bulb

1-year Prime Membership so you can enjoy all the perks without the cost Don’t miss your chance to enter!

Register with accurate work-related contact information here to be entered for your chance to win. This is a USA-only competition we're afraid.

This sweepstakes ends on 01/11/18.