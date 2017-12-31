Apple's $29 iPhone battery replacement offer is available right now -- but supplies are limited

2 Comments

Plugging in an iPhone 6S

After admitting to slowing down older iPhones, Apple subsequently apologized for the lack of transparency about the issue. In addition to the apology, the company also announced that iPhone owners would be able to replace their batteries at a discounted rate of $29 starting in late January.

In an update to the original statement, Apple has now brought forward its replacement program so you can get a new battery for your iPhone 6 (or later) handset starting right now. Alternatively, you can do it yourself, with a discounted iFixit kit.

See also:

Little fanfare has been made about the change, with Apple saying simply: "We expected to need more time to be ready, but we are happy to offer our customers the lower pricing right away."

As before, the company says that battery replacement costs have been reduced by $50, from $79 to $29, but warns that "initial supplies of some replacement batteries may be limited."

You don’t need to do anything special to qualify for the discount. If you're interested in getting a cheap replacement battery -- and at $29, it's hard to refuse -- simply make an appointment at your nearest Genius Bar, or get in touch with Apple if you'd prefer to mail off your phone.

If you don’t want to wait for Apple, iFixit has another option. The site has slashed the price of all of its DIY battery installation kits to $29 or less. Take a look at the iFixit website for more details.

Image credit: Chadawan Heemsuhree / Shutterstock

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ring in New Year 2018 with Manjaro Linux 17.1.0

Apple's $29 iPhone battery replacement offer is available right now -- but supplies are limited

Donald Trump wants US Postal Service to charge Amazon 'much more'

The New York Times pulls support for its Windows Phone app

Keep on top of your wardrobe using these three apps

This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free

ADATA launches UV230 and UV330 retractable USB flash drives

Most Commented Stories

Fall Creators Update already on more than half of all Windows 10 PCs

182 Comments

This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free

88 Comments

Apple apologizes for slowing down iPhones, but we should actually be thanking them for doing it!

69 Comments

Best Windows 10 apps this week

23 Comments

The New York Times pulls support for its Windows Phone app

19 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.