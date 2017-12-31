Donald Trump wants US Postal Service to charge Amazon 'much more'

In an attack on Amazon, President Trump has called upon the US Postal Service to charge the retail giant "much more" to ship packages to customers.

This is not the first time Trump has hit out at Amazon and Jeff Bezos, but his latest vocal volley was not well-received by his followers on Twitter.

Trump's attack comes at the busiest time of the year fir the US Postal Service, as millions of parcels are shipped around the country for Christmas. It is thought that the USPS is responsible for carrying more than 40 percent of Amazon's packages.

In typically bombastic style, Trump tweeted:

But Bloomberg notes that the deal that exists between USPS and Amazon is unlikely to account for its overall losses:

The postal service's losses have little to do with Amazon and more to do with its large health-care obligations and the dwindling use of first-class mail. USPS charges some of the world's lowest stamp prices.

The president's tweet also assumes that Amazon would be forced to pay if the Postal Service increased its rates for packages. But Amazon has been setting up its own shipping operations in the US and elsewhere in the world to minimize costs.

On Twitter, people were quick to point out some flaws in Trump's thinking:

Amazon's share price dropped 0.86 percent to $1,175.90 by early afternoon following Trump's tweet.

Image Credit: sewonboy / Shutterstock

