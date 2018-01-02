OnePlus 5T receives Android 8.0 Oreo open beta

The OnePlus 5T is slated to receive Android Oreo early this year, but, until the update is deemed ready for prime time, users who want to sample the major changes can now give the first open beta a try.

The OxygenOS build targets more experienced users, as it's meant to be installed manually on the OnePlus 5T, and comes with a significant number of improvements for the launcher and system.

Based on the information provided by OnePlus, users who want to install the open beta will only receive updates on the beta channel. To move back to the stable channel, a "full install and clean flash" is required.

With that out of the way, here are the big changes:

Updated to Android O (8.0)

Launcher Optimized the app shortcut style Combine icon options with app shortcuts Now able to upload photos to Shot on OnePlus

System Added Picture in Picture Added Auto-Fill Added Smart Text Selection New Quick Settings design Updated Android security patch to December



If you want to install this build on your OnePlus 5T, keep in mind it is not designed to be used on a daily driver. Bugs may be present, and there is a chance that they could impact usability. So, keep that in mind before you decide to go down this route.

The final update is likely to arrive in the coming weeks. In the case of the OnePlus 5, it arrived a month after the first open beta landed.