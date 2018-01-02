Samsung CJ791 is world's first curved Thunderbolt 3 QLED display

2 Comments

Curved televisions are gimmicky and an overall bad idea. I bought a curved 4K TV a couple years ago, and while I do like it overall, it has a big negative -- it shows a lot of glare when the sun comes through the windows. Ultimately, the curved aspect doesn't seem to provide much (if any) value over a flat set when sitting on my couch.

Where curved displays are wonderful, however, is for computer monitors. When you are sitting closer to a display, such as at a desk, it provides a more immersive experience -- it is great. Today, Samsung unveils what it claims is the world's first curved Thunderbolt 3 QLED display. The 34-inch "CJ791," as it is called, features a 3440x1440 resolution, wide 21:9 aspect ratio, and four milliseconds response time.

"Through a single Thunderbolt 3 cable, CJ791 users can link and dock their monitor and laptop without extensive wiring. The Thunderbolt 3 connection provides processing speed of up to 40 Gigabits per second (Gbps) -- a rate nearly four times faster than USB alternatives -- allowing users to enjoy connectivity across a full ecosystem of docks, displays and peripheral devices including Macs, USB type-C laptops, and other desktop accessories like storage drives or external graphics cards. The Thunderbolt 3 interface also enables the CJ791 to provide up to 85 watts (W) of laptop charging power," says Samsung.

ALSO READ: Apple begins selling iMac Pro, unveils official Thunderbolt 3 cable, and adds 360-degree VR editing to Final Cut Pro X

The company further says, "The display's QLED presentation technology precisely reflects colors across a 125 percent sRGB spectrum, and creates visual intrigue through deeper blacks, brighter whites and pristine shades. This refinement, coupled with the industry’s sharpest 1,500R curvature and ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angle, gives users a complete view of their surroundings, and ensures full immersion in every scene."

 

Availability and pricing are both unknown at this time, but I expect it to be quite expensive. MacBook Pro users in particular should take notice, as the Thunderbolt 3 connectivity should work wonderfully with their Apple laptops. Of course, Windows and Linux machines with Thunderbolt 3 should work brilliantly as well.

If you are interested in learning more, please know Samsung will be demoing this gorgeous display at CES 2018.

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

2017: Year of the data breach

Intel chips have a huge security flaw, and the fix will slow down Windows and Linux machines

Samsung CJ791 is world's first curved Thunderbolt 3 QLED display

Lindows rises from the grave! Freespire 3.0 and Linspire 7.0 Linux distros now available

Hundreds of Android and iOS apps use your mic to check what TV shows you are watching

Plextor launches M9Pe NVMe PCIe gaming SSD

OnePlus 5T receives Android 8.0 Oreo open beta

Most Commented Stories

Fall Creators Update already on more than half of all Windows 10 PCs

202 Comments

This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free

96 Comments

StatCounter: Windows 10 STILL hasn't overtaken Windows 7

85 Comments

Apple apologizes for slowing down iPhones, but we should actually be thanking them for doing it!

72 Comments

NetMarketShare: Windows 10 still has quite some way to go to beat Windows 7's share

56 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.