This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free [Update: The offer has been extended]

Although Microsoft officially ended the free Windows 10 upgrade offer last year, it is still possible to get the new operating system completely free of charge by using a simple trick.

The software giant provides Windows 10 for free to anyone using assistive technologies, and doesn’t require you to prove you have any kind of disability in order to make use of this upgrade offer. However, all good things must come to an end, and Microsoft is set to close this free upgrade route.

To upgrade to the latest version of Windows 10 at no cost, you just need to go to the assistive technologies page and click the Upgrade Now button under the statement: 'Yes, I use assistive technologies and I am ready for my upgrade to Windows 10.'

Doing so will download the Windows 10 Upgrade tool and you can run this and follow the instructions to upgrade a Windows 7 or 8.1 device to the latest version of Windows.

Remember though, you'll need to act quickly before this particular loophole is closed for good.

Update: As we reported earlier in the week, Microsoft hasn't removed this method yet, and today announces an extension to it. The free offer for users of assistive technologies will now expire on January 16.

Image credit: garagestock/ Shutterstock