Windows 10 manufacturers will preload Alexa on new PCs

25 Comments

AlexaEcho

Amazon and Microsoft said that Alexa and Cortana would be able to talk to each other by the end of the 2017, but the two personal assistants have yet to receive this functionality until today. However, even without Cortana's help, Alexa is making a big leap forward in the Windows space.

Amazon has teamed up with leading PC manufacturers Acer, ASUS, Lenovo and HP to include its personal assistant on new Windows 10 devices that will arrive in 2018.

Alexa is not yet available on Windows 10, but Amazon will provide a dedicated app for PC makers to preload on their new laptops and desktops. Acer, for instance, announced that it will provide "hands-free access" to Alexa on its PCs.

The manufacturer says that Alexa support is enabled by Intel's Smart Sound Technology, which is an integrated audio digital signal processor (DSP) that is designed with this kind of usage scenario in mind.

The list of devices that will work with Alexa is likely to be substantial. Acer says that most of its desktops and laptops will be able to handle it, while other makers have announced support for at least a couple of offerings. Acer is even introducing Alexa support for a 4K projector.

25 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

7 things you could do instead of CES

Apple releases iOS 11.2.2 and macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 to protect against Spectre vulnerability

Windows 10 manufacturers will preload Alexa on new PCs

Hundreds of fake Android apps have a hidden Coinhive miner

Alert fatigue can allow cyber threats to slip through the net

McAfee launches protection against identity theft

Meltdown patches are slowing down games such as Fortnite

Most Commented Stories

This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free [Update: The offer has been extended]

295 Comments

You can still get Windows 10 for free -- for now at least

162 Comments

Microsoft issues an emergency fix for Windows 10 to address processor bug

136 Comments

Twitter won't ban Donald Trump because he's special

130 Comments

StatCounter: Windows 10 STILL hasn't overtaken Windows 7

101 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.