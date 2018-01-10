Patriot unveils blazing fast 1TB 'EVLVR' Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD

1 Comment

I love my MacBook Pro for many reasons, but one in particular is the Thunderbolt 3 ports. If you aren't familiar, Thunderbolt 3 is insanely fast at 40Gbps, but also, it is very versatile. It can transmit video and data, for instance, but also, it is compatible with USB-C devices too. By connecting a single Thunderbolt 3 cable to my Mac, I can simultaneously charge it and transform it into a desktop thanks to a docking station. Seriously, folks, TB3 is amazing.

The company Patriot is leveraging Thunderbolt 3 for data storage, and its new EVLVR (pronounced "evolver") Portable SSD is blazing fast as a result. Not only is it very speedy, but it is physically small too -- a big win for portability. Despite being diminutive, it has big capacity -- up to 1TB of storage. Wow!

"The EVLVR Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD outpaces the speeds of traditional external SSDs by three-fold. With outstanding speed delivered by the Phison E8 PCIe controller and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, the EVLVR can reach up to 1,500MB/s in sequential read and up to 1,000MB/s in sequential write speeds. On top of being extremely fast, the EVLVR is also power efficient and does not require any external power supply," says Patriot.

ALSO READ: Plextor launches M9Pe NVMe PCIe gaming SSD

What storage options will be available? 256GB ($200), 512GB ($290), and the previously mentioned 1TB ($490). Yeah, these drives are a bit pricey, but you are getting a lot for your money. The Evlvr is beautiful, fast, portable, and manufactured by a reputable company -- all the boxes are checked, y'all. All three capacities will be available starting March 2018.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Only one in 10 employees is aware of IT security policies

Privacy: WhatsApp's group messages might not be as secure as you think

This is the easiest way to check if your Windows PC is vulnerable to Spectre and Meltdown

Intel releases benchmark results detailing Meltdown patch performance slowdown

Meltdown and Spectre patches leave some Ubuntu systems unbootable

Patriot unveils blazing fast 1TB 'EVLVR' Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD

Subscriptions with automated recurring billing come to Windows 10

Most Commented Stories

Twitter won't ban Donald Trump because he's special

298 Comments

This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free [Update: The offer has been extended]

295 Comments

Meltdown: Microsoft issues an emergency fix for Windows 10 to address processor bug

136 Comments

Windows 8.1 enters extended support: What can you expect?

121 Comments

Warning: Microsoft's Meltdown and Spectre patch is bricking some AMD PCs

121 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.