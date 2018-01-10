Satechi launches USB Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger

Nowadays, consumers have multiple devices that need to be charged -- smartphones, tablets, wearables, and more. This can be a pain point, as it can be hard to find multiple outlets. To make matters worse, if your family members and/or friends also need to charge their devices at the same time, it can lead to fighting and disappointment. Having this issue while traveling is even worse -- getting an open outlet at the airport, for instance, can be a hardship.

Today, Satechi launches a solution for these charging woes. Its new multiport charger offers 75 total watts to keep your devices full of juice. It offers both USB-A (x3) and USB-C (x1), plus it is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. While this product is intended for travel, it can, of course, be used at home too.

"With Satechi’s Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger, users can efficiently and safely charge up to four devices simultaneously (up to 75W). The USB-C port (up to 60W) supports fast charging for iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus and iPad Pro with an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable. Additional charging options include two USB-A 3.0 charging ports and a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 port, which is 38 percent quicker and more efficient than Quick Charge 2.0," says Satechi.

The company also says, "Designed for road warriors, frequent flyers and globe-trotters alike, Satechi’s Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger features a broad input range (100-240V), suitable for voltage requirements in different countries. Its travel-friendly build fits easily into any luggage or backpack for convenient access to a portable charging station anytime, anywhere."

 

If you like this new Satechi Mulitport Charger and want one for yourself, I have great news; you can buy it today on Amazon here for just $59.99. As of now, it is only available in space gray, but new colors could be introduced later if it proves to be popular.

