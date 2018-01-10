Subscriptions with automated recurring billing come to Windows 10

28 Comments

The number of decent apps available in the Microsoft Store pales in comparison to those in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Big names drop out almost as quickly as new ones arrive, which doesn’t help.

In yet another bid to woo developers to the platform, Microsoft is introducing subscription add-ons for Windows 10 Anniversary Edition, and later.

Available to all UWP developers, the add-on subscriptions with automated recurring billing will allow creators to sell digital products directly in their apps.

Subscription periods available include 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 1 year or 2 years, and it's possible for developers to offer a free trial period too.

App developers will receive 85 percent of the subscription price, minus applicable taxes. Game developers will receive 70 percent of the price, minus applicable taxes.

Customers will be able to manage their purchased subscriptions from the services & subscriptions page.

Photo Credit: Tashatuvango/Shutterstock

28 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Subscriptions with automated recurring billing come to Windows 10

Satechi launches USB Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger

Windows 8.1 enters extended support: What can you expect?

Apple to pay £136 million in back taxes after UK audit

Paint.NET unveils Dark Theme support in Windows 10, implements High DPI improvements

Cisco solution prevents malware from hiding in encrypted traffic

Security and business continuity top IT spending plans for 2018

Most Commented Stories

Twitter won't ban Donald Trump because he's special

298 Comments

This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free [Update: The offer has been extended]

295 Comments

You can still get Windows 10 for free -- for now at least

163 Comments

Meltdown: Microsoft issues an emergency fix for Windows 10 to address processor bug

136 Comments

Warning: Microsoft's Meltdown and Spectre patch is bricking some AMD PCs

121 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.