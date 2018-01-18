New AI platform helps companies with GDPR compliance

No Comments

GDPR touchscreen

At the heart of the forthcoming GDPR legislation is the protection of personal data. For businesses this means being able to identify data that’s covered, including where it’s held and how it’s processed.

California-based Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) specialist Loom Systems is launching a new platform and virtual IT data analyst that helps users maintain GDPR compliance with just a click of a button.

Designed with data protection and privacy in mind, Loom's platform uses AI to analyze logs and unstructured machine data for immediate visibility into IT environments, highlighting and anonymizing sensitive log data to ensure companies can more easily become and remain GDPR compliant.

Loom's AIOps offering can search a company's files, determine which contain personal information, and label them as GDPR sensitive. This process eliminates the manual work required to find logs and other files that could put companies at risk of non-compliance.

In addition, any personal information can be anonymized, removing the identifiable data in order to comply with regulations. Loom also enables organizations to delete any personal data once it's no longer required for its original purpose, so they remain compliant with the new guidelines.

"A centralized logging platform is essential to getting machine data compliance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, which will start being enforced this coming May," says Gabby Menachem, CEO of Loom Systems. "Many companies are going through significant changes as a result of the new regulations, and the efficiency and speed that our AI-powered platform offers can significantly help streamline the entire process if companies want to ensure compliance."

You can find out more on the Loom Systems website.

Image credit: zaborgomel/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New AI platform helps companies with GDPR compliance

Intel: Meltdown and Spectre bugs also affect Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake and Kaby Lake systems

Tim Cook: iPhone users will soon be able opt out of performance reduction

Samsung begins GDDR6 mass production

Apple plans to invest $350 billion in the US economy in the next 5 years

YouTube updates its video review process yet again to avoid another problem like Logan Paul

New SDK helps deliver best practice privileged account management

Most Commented Stories

Firefox: Windows 7 way more popular than Windows 10

200 Comments

The PC market could be on the road to recovery

47 Comments

Spectre patch in iOS 11.2.2 is slowing down iPhones

40 Comments

Google kicks over 60 games out of the Play Store for serving up porn ads via AdultSwine malware

36 Comments

Microsoft releases confusing patches for AMD systems bricked by Meltdown and Spectre fixes

28 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.