Get 'React -- Tools & Resources' ($29 value) FREE for a limited time
React -- Tools & Resources is a collection of in-depth guides to some of the tools and resources most used with React, such as Jest and React Router, a look at Preact, and much more.
It usually retails for $29, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.
This ebook contains:
- Getting Started with Redux by Michael Wanyoike
- React Router v4: The Complete Guide by Manjunath M
- How to Test React Components Using Jest by Jack Franklin
- Building Animated Components, or How React Makes D3 Better by Swizec Teller
- Using Preact as a React Alternative by Ahmed Bouchefra
This resource is for front-end developers with some React experience.
All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.
The offer expires on January 30, so act fast.