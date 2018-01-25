Shippable opens up OS support for DevOps teams

Most CI and DevOps vendors are focused on Linux-based applications, which means supporting Windows or iOS requires multiple platforms, or managing their own instances of Jenkins. This can lead to an inefficient, expensive and inconsistent experience.

Automation platform Shippable is addressing this issue with the launch of support for applications built on Mac OS X, iOS, and Windows, plus new analytics tools.

"Shippable is a consistent DevOps platform across all types of applications, regardless of tools, architecture, language used to develop or deployment target used to run," says CEO Avi Cavale. "With today's release we have expanded beyond Ubuntu-based applications to bring CI and DevOps to mobile and Windows developers. We are excited to work with enterprises to standardize automation efforts across their application portfolios."

As well as multi-OS support, Shippable is announcing an analytics add-on that will enable teams to measure and mature their DevOps processes. They will allow reporting on development velocity for various components or teams, code quality trends over time, and anomalies in the workflow, such when a feature is ‘stuck’ and not making expected progress.

"Shippable already offers the ability to automate individual tasks and easily and seamlessly connect them into workflows with visibility, trace and audit capability across all teams and tools," says Shippable's VP product management, Manisha Sahasrabudhe. "Our analytics add-on will help organizations mature to the next stage by measuring their DevOps efficiency and easily identifying bottlenecks. We want to empower teams with the data required to optimize processes and accelerate release cycles. Now that we have added analytics, we will start looking at using AI to accelerate continuous improvement."

The Shippable platform is available on-premises or in the cloud and you can find out more on the company's website.

Image credit: tkemot / depositphotos.com