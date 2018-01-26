Google tweaks Files Go to make it easier to free up space on your Android device and change file associations

No Comments

Google Files Go app

Using any smartphone means having to work within its storage limitations. The prevalence of cloud services has taken some of the strain off physical storage, but running out of room locally can still be an issue.

To help with this problem, Google offers Files Go. Now the company has updated the app to make it an even more powerful tool for freeing up space. The app can now handle SD cards and tablets, and includes a new option to change file associations.

While SD card support is far from standard, expandable storage is still something that's found on many Android devices, particularly tablets. Previously available for smartphones only, Google has now opened up Files Go to tablets and added support for SD card clean up as well.

For anyone who has battled with ever-changing files associations after installing new apps, Google's introduction of a new way to change this setting will be welcome. The company explains:

You can also customize which apps open your files with our new Open with flow. This should give you greater flexibility and control when handling all types of files. For example, to open PDF files, you may want to use your favorite PDF viewing app and that’s now possible.

You can download Files Go free of charge from Google Play.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Google tweaks Files Go to make it easier to free up space on your Android device and change file associations

Corporations seen as a bigger threat to data privacy than cyber criminals

Google grants users more control over ads

How cybercriminals are attacking machine learning

Dell Chromebook 5190 offers 13 hours battery life

Add an additional layer of security with Acronis Ransomware Protection Free

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft announces additional improvements to Windows 10 privacy

208 Comments

Apple's HomePod launches February 9 for $349

52 Comments

Net Neutrality is over: Here are three things to know and do

41 Comments

Amazon Go, the AI-powered, checkout-free store, is now open in Seattle

41 Comments

Wine 3.0 is here to run Windows software on your Linux box

32 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.