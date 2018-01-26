YouTube to stream President Donald Trump's 2018 State of the Union

2 Comments

Is Donald Trump a good president? That’s up for debate. Quite frankly, with so much of the United States divided on seemingly pretty much everything, it is almost impossible to get definitive consensus on anything. Ultimately, what we can agree on, however, is that some people love Trump, while others do not.

Whether or not you are a fan of Donald Trump, he is the legitimate president, so what he says and does is important. That’s why you should tune into his State of the Union address to hear his thoughts. Look, you don’t have to agree with him, but it is still imperative that you are informed. Once again, YouTube will be streaming the President’s speech, making it super easy to watch.

"From conventions to inaugurations to presidential addresses, YouTube has brought you some of the biggest political moments in recent U.S. History. As President Trump begins his second year in office, YouTube is continuing this tradition," says Brandon Feldman, YouTube News and Politics.

ALSO READ: Google finally fighting faux family-friendly YouTube videos

Feldman also says, "For the ninth year, YouTube is live streaming coverage of the president’s State of the Union address along with the response from the Democratic Party. This year, you can tune into live streams from more sources than ever before in English and Spanish."

YouTube shares the following channels that will be steaming Trump’s speech.

To watch, simply go to one of the above links on January 30 at 9pm ET. Both Telemundo and Univision will be offering the event in Spanish, if you prefer.

Image credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 KDE-focused Manjaro Linux-based operating system is here

Prediction #4 -- Bitcoin stays crazy until traders learn it is not a currency

Become your own landscape designer by using Garden Planner

YouTube to stream President Donald Trump's 2018 State of the Union

Ubuntu Linux 18.04 'Bionic Beaver' LTS will default to Xorg

Intel will release chips free from Meltdown and Spectre bugs this year

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft announces additional improvements to Windows 10 privacy

210 Comments

Apple's HomePod launches February 9 for $349

52 Comments

Net Neutrality is over: Here are three things to know and do

41 Comments

Amazon Go, the AI-powered, checkout-free store, is now open in Seattle

41 Comments

Wine 3.0 is here to run Windows software on your Linux box

32 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.