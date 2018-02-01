Google brings YouTube TV to Roku and Apple TV

The world is currently undergoing a cord cutting revolution. Thanks to the internet, many consumers are being empowered to dump their cable provider and switch to a streaming option. This is sort of ironic, as quite often, the internet being used to stream is provided by the TV provider that is being dumped. Ultimately, the cable company becomes nothing more than an ISP. You know what? Maybe that is how it should be.

Cordcutters have many internet-based TV providers from which to choose these days, but one of the most attractive is offered by Google. The search giant’s YouTube TV service is quite intriguing thanks to its paltry $35 monthly fee (often much less than cable TV). Starting today, the service will become even more popular, as it is now available for Roku and Apple TV.

"YouTube fans, now there’s even more YouTube to love on the Roku platform. Today YouTube TV, a cable-free live TV service, is available on Roku players and Roku TVs in the US," says Tedd Cittadine, VP Content Distribution, Roku.

ALSO READ: Eagles vs Patriots: How to stream Super Bowl LII for free using Roku

Cittadine further explains, "Stream live sports, local and national news, and must-see shows the moment they air on YouTube TV. For $35/month after free trial, you get access to live TV from 40+ networks including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, Telemundo and more. Sports and premium networks like SHOWTIME, Shudder, Sundance Now and Fox Soccer Plus are also available for an additional monthly charge."

Hey @AppleTV users, check the app store. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 1, 2018

We didn't mean to play with your emotions, we're here for you! You can now download the YouTube TV app for Apple TV! Happy viewing! — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 1, 2018

Unfortunately, YouTube TV is not available in all regions of the USA. Actually, availability is a bit limited at this time. To find out if you are able to take advantage of Google’s TV service, please click here.

If you are eligible to sign up, you can add the channel to your Roku here. If you own an Apple TV 4th generation or 4K, you can download it now from the App Store.