NSA exploits leaked by hackers tweaked to work on all versions of Windows since 2000

26 Comments

Blurred Windows logo

A trio of NSA exploits leaked by hacking group TheShadowBrokers has been ported to work on all versions of Windows since Windows 2000.

The EternalChampion, EternalRomance and EternalSynergy exploits were made public by the group last year, and now a security researcher has tweaked the source code so they will run on nearly two decades' worth of Microsoft operating systems -- both 32- and 64-bit variants.

See also:

Sean Dillon from RiskSense -- who goes by the name @zerosum0x0 on Twitter -- modified the exploits to take advantage of the CVE-2017-0143 and CVE-2017-0146 vulnerabilities. He merged the exploits into open-source penetration testing project the Metasploit Framework.

The tweaked exploits can be run on a huge number of unpatched Windows systems, as Dillon shared on Twitter:

Releasing his code to GitHub, Dillon says:

This module is highly reliable and preferred over EternalBlue where a Named Pipe is accessible for anonymous logins (generally, everything pre-Vista, and relatively common for domain computers in the wild).

He goes on to say:

Instead of going for shellcode execution, it overwrites the SMB connection session structures to gain Admin/SYSTEM session. The MSF module is leaner (stripped down packet count/padding), checks extra named pipes, sprinkles randomness where possible, and has Metasploit's psexec DCERPC implementation bolted onto it.

Image credit: Adriano Castelli / Shutterstock

26 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Huawei Mate 10 Pro flagship Android smartphone now available for pre-order

OnePlus 5T in Lava Red arrives just in time for Valentine's Day

iPhone X bug leaves some users unable to answer calls

Cloud will account for 95 percent of total data center traffic by 2021

NSA exploits leaked by hackers tweaked to work on all versions of Windows since 2000

GDPR and disclosing data breaches [Q&A]

Lauri Love -- suspected FBI and NASA hacker -- wins appeal against extradition to US

Most Commented Stories

YouTube to stream President Donald Trump's 2018 State of the Union

127 Comments

Microsoft extends Windows 10 support and makes Office 2019 a Windows 10 exclusive

109 Comments

NetMarketShare: Windows 10 still some way behind Windows 7

102 Comments

Microsoft is dropping Windows 10 S as a standalone product in favor of S Mode

84 Comments

Microsoft's Core m3 Surface Laptop costs just $799

73 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.