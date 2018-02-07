Get 'LinkedIn Profile Optimization For Dummies' ($14 value) FREE for a limited time

1 Comment

Your LinkedIn profile is essentially a platform to shape how others see you, highlight your abilities, products, or services, and explain how your work impacts lives.

Whether your goal is job search, branding, reputation management, or sales, people are Googling you -- and your LinkedIn profile is more often than not their first point of contact. With a focus on who you are, the value you deliver, and the culture you cultivate, the profile you'll create with the help of this guide will make that first connection a positive one -- giving you a better chance to see results.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Machine Learning For Dummies' ($13 value) FREE for a limited time

LinkedIn Profile Optimization For Dummies will help you:

  • Create a powerful LinkedIn profile
  • Discover your personal keywords
  • Showcase your experience and accomplishments
  • Be seen on the world's largest professional social network

Optimize your LinkedIn profile -- and get results.

LinkedIn Profile Optimization For Dummies usually retails for $14, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on February 15, so act fast.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google and Nest Labs are together again, and Amazon should watch its back

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 4 Build 17093 to the Fast ring

Get 'LinkedIn Profile Optimization For Dummies' ($14 value) FREE for a limited time

Hotspot Shield flaw could reveal the location of VPN users

Cortana comes to iPad with faster loading than iPhone version

Public cloud services like Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive fail to protect against zero-day malware

Crypto market rebounds after massive crash -- Bitcoin recovers above $8,000

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft's aggressive Get Windows 10 (GWX) app slapped by Finnish authorities

121 Comments

Microsoft extends Windows 10 support and makes Office 2019 a Windows 10 exclusive

112 Comments

NetMarketShare: Windows 10 still some way behind Windows 7

102 Comments

Microsoft is dropping Windows 10 S as a standalone product in favor of S Mode

101 Comments

Microsoft's Core m3 Surface Laptop costs just $799

73 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.