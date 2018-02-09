How to install and use the fantastic Kodi alternative that's gaining in popularity

11 Comments

Kodi is a superb, and very flexible free media center, but in the past year or so legal crackdowns, court cases, vanishing add-ons and other bad publicity have made people wary of it, and understandably so. It’s not illegal to use Kodi, but installing add-ons that let you stream copyrighted content for free could get you into trouble.

In the wake of all this bad publicity, rival streaming service Mobdro has been gaining in popularity. The app can be installed on any Android device, including phones, tablets, Amazon's Fire TV Stick, and Google's Chromecast 2.

Installing the app on your device is easy enough, and free -- although you will need a Premium Mobdro subscription if you want to install it on a Chromecast.

Before you can install the app, you’ll firstly need to enable Unknown Sources on your Android device. Open Settings, scroll down and open the Security section. Locate Unknown Sources and allow the installation of apps from outside the Play Store. OK this change.

Next go to Mobdro’s website on your device, and download the app in APK format. When the download completes, pull down the notification screen and tap on install.

Check the permissions it needs, then tap Install and you’re ready to accept the terms and start using it.

It’s different from Kodi in that you don’t need to install any add-ons to stream content. Simply pick a category from the list, which includes Live, Channels, News, Shows, Movies, Music, Sports and more.

Mobdro will search the web for available free streams. Tap a link and the show or movie will start playing immediately.

Mobdro works on all versions of Android from 4.2 up. There are lots of ads and sponsored content throughout and you don’t have as much control over what to watch through it as you do on Kodi, but it’s still a great free app and worth trying out.

Naturally, we wouldn't encourage you to watch any illegal streams and common sense applies here. If you see a link to a movie that's currently playing in the cinemas, you can be sure it's not there with the copyright holder's blessing.

