Xiaomi deletes MIUI vs Android One Twitter poll after the voting didn't go its way

2 Comments

Xiaomi logo

Which is better -- the MIUI skin, or Android One? This is what Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi decided to ask on Twitter, and the results were... interesting.

Presumably the company was rather hoping that Twitter users would vote for its own MIUI which it could then run on Google's face -- but the poll actually went against Xiaomi. Rather than leave the results of vote up for anyone to see, the company decided to simply delete it and pretend it never happened.

Take a look at the Xiaomi account on Twitter, and you'll see no hint that any such poll has ever taken place. But over on Reddit, there's a thread which was started by someone posting a link to the poll. In the comments, one Redditor noticed after a period of voting that: "So far it's 53-47 for android one."

In fact, the news got worse for Xiaomi. With nearly 15,000 votes placed, the poll stood at 57-43 in Android One's favour. And although the company decided to try to hide its loss by deleting the poll, it was saved for posterity thanks to the screengrabbing of Twitter user Raju PP:

Xiaomi has not said anything about the incident -- the company just seems to be pretending that nothing happened.

Image credit: Allmy / Shutterstock

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Kodi 18 'Leia' development coming along swimmingly

Apple videos show how to get the most from its HomePod speaker

Xiaomi deletes MIUI vs Android One Twitter poll after the voting didn't go its way

Hate the Snapchat redesign? Here's how to get back the old look

Apple HomePod: 'wow' but 'uh-oh'

Google Trips will help plan your travel with the minimum of hassle

VLC 3.0 'Vetinari' arrives, bringing HDR, 8K and Chromecast support

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft's aggressive Get Windows 10 (GWX) app slapped by Finnish authorities

125 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 4 Build 17093 to the Fast ring

109 Comments

Microsoft is dropping Windows 10 S as a standalone product in favor of S Mode

101 Comments

Microsoft unveils Xbox One S PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Bundle

66 Comments

NSA exploits leaked by hackers tweaked to work on all versions of Windows since 2000

31 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.