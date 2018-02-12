Low-cost Nokia 2 comes to the UK with two-day battery life

Nokia is a name -- for more seasoned mobile users, at least -- that's synonymous with phones that seem to last forever between charges. Now HMD Global is bringing the Nokia 2 to the UK, complete with impressive two-day battery life.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 Quad-core processor, the Nokia 2 boasts a 5-inch screen and 8GB of memory -- which can be increased by up to 128GB with a MicroSD card. The phone ships with Android Nougat 7.1.1 (it's described as being "Oreo ready" although there's no word on when an upgrade might appear), and it will be available in two weeks for just £99.

This is clearly a budget device, but HMD Global has gone to some length to ensure that the phone doesn't come across as overly cheap. The handset is crafted from a single piece of aluminium, combined with sculpted polycarbonate on the back and Corning Gorilla Glass.

Available from Amazon, Argos, Carphone Warehouse, EE, John Lewis and Tesco starting February 26, the Nokia 2's impressive longevity comes thanks to the 4,100 mAh battery, and HMD also shares the following specs for the phone:

Networks: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8 LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40

There's also a LATAM model available with differing connectivity (GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 LTE: Band 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12/17, 28, 38) and a dual-SIM-only model for India (GSM: 900/1800 WCDMA: Band 1, 8 LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 20, 40, 41).

Find out more at the Nokia 2 website.