Google is bringing AMP to Gmail, promising dynamic emails with interactive content

Google has launched a developer preview of AMP for Email, bringing its Accelerated Mobile Pages feature to Gmail. The aim is modernize email, allowing for the creation of messages with interactive, dynamic content.

In practice what this means is that emails could be updated with new information if details change, and that it will be possible to fill out forms and so on without leaving your inbox. There are already a number of big names getting involved -- including Pinterest and Booking.com -- and more will use the open source tool.

As the name suggests, part of the point of Accelerated Mobile Pages is speed. Eliminating the need to open up a browser (if you're using the Gmail app) or to open a new tab, AMP for Gmail speeds up the user experience by allowing everything to happen in one place.

Introducing the developer preview of AMP for Email, Google says:

Imagine you could complete tasks directly in email. With AMP for Email, you'll be able to quickly take actions like submit an RSVP to an event, schedule an appointment, or fill out a questionnaire right from the email message. Many people rely on email for information about flights, events, news, purchases and beyond -- more than 270 billion emails are sent each day! AMP for Email will also make it possible for information to easily kept up-to-date, so emails never get stale and the content is accurate when a user looks at it. Companies like Pinterest, Booking.com and Doodle are developing new experiences for consumers using AMP for Email, and we’re excited to see what others will do soon.

Developers who are interested in taking a look at AMP for Email can check out the spec on GitHub. It is also possible to sign up for developer access.

Image credit: Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock