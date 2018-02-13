Official Amazon Music app for Windows 10 lands in the Microsoft Store

Part of the reason why Windows 10 S failed was because it only allowed software from the Microsoft Store and the Store is famously lacking in quality apps.

It’s always news when a big name app arrives in the Store, and today Amazon Music debuts there for users in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.

Microsoft announces the latest addition, saying:

With Amazon Music on Windows 10, you can enjoy, discover, and share millions of songs from today’s chart-topping artists wherever and whenever you want. Amazon Music includes two streaming service options, Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music. With Amazon Music Unlimited, subscribers can explore a full catalog of tens of millions of songs, thousands of hand-curated playlists and stations at their fingertips, on all their devices, with new releases from today’s most popular artists. Included in your Prime membership at no additional cost, Prime Music offers ad-free access to more than two million songs with over one thousand playlists and stations.

Available on PCs and tablets running Windows 10 Anniversary Update or later, you can download the new app from here.

