Happy Valentine's Day! Black Mirror's 'Coach' site reveals how long you have left with your current partner

1 Comment

Black Mirror is one of Netflix’s better original series. The show presents a nightmarish vision of modern society and new technologies and in the latest season, one episode in particular stood out for a lot of people.

In Hang the DJ, a dating system called 'Coach' not only pairs up singletons, it reveals how long they have together.

SEE ALSO: Which Black Mirror technologies would you be willing to actually use?

In time for Valentine’s Day, there’s now a Coach website which will let you check the expiry date for you and your partner.

To use it, go to the site at https://www.coach.dating. Click or tap on the circle, copy the unique URL and share this with your partner. When they visit the site via that address, a connection will be made.

You both have to click or tap the Start button within five seconds to begin, and then click/tap the fingerprint within 5 seconds to get your expiry date.

Just like in the show, if one of you decides not to check your time together, the figure will be drastically lowered. Good luck!

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple says it is totally normal for HomePod to ruin your furniture

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 4 Build 17101 for the Fast ring and Redstone 5 Build 17604 for Skip Ahead

Don't buy Huawei devices, say US spy heads

Happy Valentine's Day! Black Mirror's 'Coach' site reveals how long you have left with your current partner

Google explains how Chrome's new ad filtering feature works -- and why it's not your new ad blocker

Cryptomining malware tops January's 'most wanted' list

NTT Security and ThreatQuotient partner to deliver threat intelligence

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 4 Build 17093 to the Fast ring

133 Comments

Official Amazon Music app for Windows 10 lands in the Microsoft Store

86 Comments

Lara Croft explores Windows 10 alternatives -- Rise of the Tomb Raider coming to Linux and macOS

73 Comments

Microsoft to bring Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection to Windows 7 and 8.1

66 Comments

Apple HomePod: 'wow' but 'uh-oh'

61 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.