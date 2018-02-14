Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 4 Build 17101 for the Fast ring and Redstone 5 Build 17604 for Skip Ahead

Windows 10 Insider Preview builds have been arriving much less frequently with the Redstone 4 branch than with Redstone 3 (Fall Creators Update), but as we get nearer to the official release of the next feature update that is likely to change.

Today, Microsoft rolls out two new builds, just a week after the last one. These are Build 17101 for Insiders on the Fast ring, and Build 17604 for those who have opted to Skip Ahead -- that is elected to bypass builds for RS4 and move straight to RS5.

For obvious reasons, not all Insiders can choose to Skip Ahead, but those who have will begin to receive different builds to those on the Fast ring. There’s no major difference between the two new builds at the moment however.

So what’s new in these builds? Well updated emoji for one thing. Emoji search is also now available in new languages. Users have more control over UWP permissions in these builds, and there are two new features for Windows 10 Pro for Workstations users. These are a new Ultimate Performance power scheme, and the inclusion of more productivity and enterprise focused applications in place of consumer applications and games.

General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC (Build 17101) include:

Fixed an issue from the last flight were some PCs failed to resume from hibernate (requiring a hard reboot to recover).

Fixed an issue resulting in 3 and 4 finger gestures on the touchpad being unresponsive in the last two flights.

Fixed an issue after upgrading to the last flight where Start didn’t work for Insiders who’d had HomeGroup added as a folder to appear on Start.

Updated the touch keyboard so that if you try to shapewrite in an unsupported text field or when the typing resources aren’t installed, you won’t see the shapewriting trail as you swipe your finger over the keys.

Fixed an issue where the touch keyboard showed an English layout with no IME on/off key when an East Asian keyboard is the only input method on your system.

Fixed an issue where if you install a font product from the Microsoft Store, then later install a new build (feature update), the Store package will remain installed, but the fonts within the package are not installed. Until this is fixed, the temporary workaround is to uninstall the product from the Apps page in Settings, then re-acquire the product from the Store.

Fixed an issue where the touch keyboard might stop invoking automatically after locking the PC and then unlocking the PC by using the touch keyboard to enter your PIN or password.

Fixed an issue where the Japanese IME sometimes wouldn’t turn on correctly.

Fixed an issue where the floating dictation UI could be unexpectedly tiny.

Fixed an issue that could result in the mouse cursor suddenly jump to screen corner while mouse was moving in a List Control.

Fixed an issue that could result in tabs hanging and not loading content recently in Microsoft Edge after using the browser for a few days with an adblocker enabled.

Fixed an issue resulting in newly installed Microsoft Edge extensions not appearing in the Extensions pane in the last two flights.

Fixed an issue in Microsoft Edge where favicons in light theme were unexpectedly getting black backgrounds.

Fixed an issue that could result in UWP apps sometimes launching as small white rectangular boxes.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain fingerprint readers not working in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where Windows Hello failed to work on Surface Laptops with the last build.

Fixed an issue that could result in the labels for files on the desktop overlapping their icons.

Updated the "Advanced graphics settings" link on the Display Settings page to now just say "Graphics Settings."

When your volume is muted, the volume icons in the Sound Settings page will also now appear muted.

If you click the Reset button on the App volume and device preferences page, it will now also reset any app specific volumes you’ve set back to default (100 percent).

Fixed an issue resulting in app updates failing in the Microsoft Store with error 0x80070057 in recent builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in app updates failing in the Microsoft Store with error 0x803FB005 in recent builds.

Fixed an issue where bringing up Game bar using the Xbox button on an Xbox One controller didn’t work in some games.

Fixed an issue where in the text box for the Mixer stream title using non-character keys (e.g. Tab, Delete, Backspace, etc.) might cause the game to hang for a few seconds.

Fixed an issue where keyboard and mouse input might not work correctly in the Game bar when playing a first person game (e.g. Minecraft).

Fixed an issue where in some games -- such as Destiny 2 and Fortnite -- mouse and keyboard input would still go to the game while Game bar was open.

Fixed an issue during first shutdown/boot, or reboot, where for some users the device goes into a boot loop and the OS never loads.

Known issues (Build 17101) include:

Microsoft has observed seeing longer-than-normal delays during install at the 88 percent mark. Some delays are as long as 90 minutes before moving forward. Please be patient as the install will complete successfully.

Plugging in an external optical drive (DVD) will cause an Explorer.exe crash.

Settings will crash if you open the Themes Settings page.

Buttons on Game bar are not centered correctly.

Selecting a notification after taking a screenshot or game clip opens the Xbox app’s home screen instead of opening the screenshot or game clip.

General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC (Build 17604) include:

Fixed an issue from the last flight were some PCs failed to resume from hibernate (requiring a hard reboot to recover).

Fixed an issue after upgrading to the last flight where Start didn’t work for Insiders who’d had HomeGroup added as a folder to appear on Start.

Updated the touch keyboard so that if you try to shapewrite in an unsupported text field or when the typing resources aren’t installed, you won’t see the shapewriting trail as you swipe your finger over the keys.

Fixed an issue which may have caused a Microsoft Edge tab to crash after playing video when some extensions are enabled.

Fixed an issue resulting in newly installed Microsoft Edge extensions not appearing in the Extensions pane in the last two flights.

Fixed an issue where the touch keyboard showed an English layout with no IME on/off key when an East Asian keyboard is the only input method on your system.

Fixed an issue that could result in the mouse cursor suddenly jump to screen corner while mouse was moving in a List Control.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain fingerprint readers not working in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where Windows Hello failed to work on Surface Laptops with the last build.

Updated the "Advanced graphics settings" link on the Display Settings page to now just say "Graphics Settings."

When your volume is muted, the volume icons in the Sound Settings page will also now appear muted.

If you click the Reset button on the App volume and device preferences page, it will now also reset any app specific volumes you’ve set back to default (100 percent).

Fixed an issue resulting in app updates failing in the Microsoft Store with error 0x80070057 in recent builds.

Known issues (Build 17604) include:

3 and 4 finger gestures on the touchpad are unresponsive.

The Japanese IME sometimes can’t turn on in UWP apps. If you encounter this issue switch to a Win32 application (e.g. Notepad), turn the IME on there, then switch back to the UWP app.

Plugging in an external optical drive (DVD) will cause an Explorer.exe crash.

Bringing up Game bar using the Xbox button on an Xbox One controller doesn’t work in some games.

In the text box for Mixer stream title, using non-character keys (e.g. Tab, Delete, Backspace, etc.) may cause the game to hang for a few seconds.

Selecting a notification after taking a screenshot or game clip opens the Xbox app’s home screen instead of opening the screenshot or game clip.

In some games -- such as Destiny 2 and Fortnite -- mouse and keyboard input will still go to the game while Game bar is open.

Buttons on Game bar are not centered correctly.

Keyboard and mouse input may not work correctly in Game bar when playing a first person game (e.g. Minecraft). Alt + Tab out of and into the game should fix this.

Settings will crash if you open the Themes Settings page.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock