US and UK blacklist China's ZTE

1 Comment

ZTE building logo

The US Department of Commerce has implemented a ban on American companies selling components to ZTE. The Chinese telecoms firm is being punished for violating sanctions on Iran and North Korea after pleading guilty last year.

At the same time, the UK's cyber defense watchdog, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), has warned UK telecoms firms that the use of ZTE equipment or services pose a risk to national security. The action taken by the two nations is expected to have severe implications for the company.

See also:

A senior official at the Department of Commerce said that ZTE had previously lied to the US about reprimanding staff for the sanctions breaches. ZTE "provided information back to us basically admitting that they had made these false statements," the official said, adding: "We can't trust what they are telling us is truthful, and in international commerce, truth is pretty important."

In the UK, Dr Ian Levy, the technical director of the NCSC, is writing to telecommunications organizations regarding the potential use of ZTE equipment and services in the UK telecommunications infrastructure environment. He warns against the use of the Chinese state-owned company's services and products:

It is entirely appropriate and part of NCSC's duty to highlight potential risks to the UK's national security and provide advice based on our technical expertise.

NCSC assess that the national security risks arising from the use of ZTE equipment or services within the context of the existing UK telecommunications infrastructure cannot be mitigated.

Image credit: testing / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

StarTech launches bus-powered Thunderbolt 3 docking stations

Kingston UV500 3D NAND SATA SSD features 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption

Android 8.1 Oreo officially rolls out for OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5

US and UK blacklist China's ZTE

Weibo reverses homosexuality policy in China: 'We're no longer targeting gay content'

A quarter of organizations have had data stolen from the public cloud

ESET launches new enterprise security solutions

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft discovers blocking bug and delays the release of Windows 10 Spring Creators Update

138 Comments

It looks like there will be a new RTM build of Windows 10 as build 17134 is discovered

47 Comments

Is your smartphone lying to you about having the latest Android security updates?

27 Comments

Zuckerberg Senate testimony shows politicians don't understand Facebook

22 Comments

Microsoft Windows 10 gains Linux/WSL Console copy and paste functionality

21 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.