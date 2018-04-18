This 1920's radio runs Windows 10

1 Comment

I have some friends who own, and regularly use, a 1920s wind up gramophone. It’s a great piece of audio equipment and there’s something very satisfying about lifting the arm and dropping the needle down on a 78 record and enjoying the tinny sound it produces.

Getting use out of a similar-era radio isn’t as easy, which is why Derek Traxler, the owner of a computer store and repair shop in Uptown Minneapolis, decided to go to rather extreme measures to breathe new life into his 1920’s battery-powered Claratone tube radio.

In a bid to turn it into an internet radio and podcast player, most of the guts of the original device have been removed, and he’s added a LattePanda -- Intel’s powerful single board computer -- to the insides. This runs Windows 10 and links to a USB flash drive (cleverly concealed inside an old vacuum tube) which contains MP3s and the web station directories.

The LattePanda’s built-in Arduino interfaces with the radio’s (original) front panel knobs, allowing him to switch to a different audio source. For good measure he’s added some artificial static and changing in volume levels to make it seem as if he’s tuning into stations -- a lovely touch.

You can see how he did it in the video below.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

This 1920's radio runs Windows 10

AI-powered offline translation comes to Microsoft Translator apps

Mac users, you can now add Windows Defender Browser Protection to Google Chrome

Honeypot project reveals attackers are turning to automation

Opera VPN app to be permanently discontinued

Microsoft brings Windows Defender Browser Protection extension to Google Chrome

German government moves to open source private cloud

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft discovers blocking bug and delays the release of Windows 10 Spring Creators Update

146 Comments

Facebook: Yep, we track non-users -- but everyone else is doing it, so why shouldn't we?

63 Comments

It looks like there will be a new RTM build of Windows 10 as build 17134 is discovered

47 Comments

Microsoft brings Windows Defender Browser Protection extension to Google Chrome

41 Comments

Is your smartphone lying to you about having the latest Android security updates?

27 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.