Microsoft brings Windows Defender Browser Protection extension to Google Chrome

Recognizing that comparatively few people are using its Edge browser, Microsoft has released a new security tool for those who have opted to use Google Chrome -- the Windows Defender Browser Protection extension.

The add-on offers real-time protection against a variety of online threats such as phishing attacks and malicious websites. As these security options are already available in Chrome, it's not clear quite who the extension is aimed at.

Windows Defender Browser Protection works by relying on a constantly updated list of malicious sites. Should you try to visit one of these sites, you'll be warned about the potential dangers. The warning screen thrown up by the extension when a malicious site is encountered is very similar to the one which is already displayed by Chrome. Some will argue that it's not possible to have too much protection, while others will see the doubling up as somewhat unnecessary.

Explaining the function of the tools, Microsoft says:

The Windows Defender Browser Protection extension helps protect you against online threats, such as links in phishing emails and websites designed to trick you into downloading and installing malicious software that can harm your computer. If you click a malicious link in an email or navigate to a site designed to trick you into disclosing financial, personal or other sensitive information, or a website that hosts malware, Windows Defender Browser Protection will check it against a constantly updated list of malicious URLs known to Microsoft. If the malicious link matches one on the list, Windows Defender Browser Protection will show a red warning screen letting you know that the web page you are about to visit is known to be harmful, giving you a clear path back to safety with one click.

You can grab Windows Defender Browser Protection from the Chrome web store.

Image credit: Observer / depositphotos