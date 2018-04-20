Huawei launches Honor MagicBook laptop with 8th-gen Intel chips and Nvidia graphics

No Comments

When we think about Huawei, laptops aren't the first things that cross our mind. The company's presence in this market is limited to a handful of models, though the lineup is slowly growing.

The MagicBook, which is introduced under its Honor brand, is Huawei's latest entry in the laptop scene, featuring some pretty attractive specs, like 8th-generation Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors and dedicated Nvidia graphics in a 15-inch body.

The laptop is aimed at consumers valuing portability over performance. The processor options are low-power -- namely, the Core i7 8550U and Core i5 8250U -- and so is the GeForce MX150 GPU.

The graphics card will not impress any gamers, but it is significantly faster than the built-in options that typically ship with Windows 10 PCs. Based on some benchmarks I've seen, it should handle some modern titles on low details and resolutions.

The combination works pretty well in terms of battery life, with an estimated 12 hours of runtime. Whether that's accurate remains to be seen, but, on paper, it looks pretty good for the segment it's playing in.

What else should you know? Well, on top of the aforementioned specs, it's got 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD on board, which are fairly standard. The touchpad appears to be pretty large and the bezels pretty slim, which makes it look much more expensive than it is.

According to Engadget, the MagicBook will be offered at around $900 for the Core i7 configuration and $800 for the Core i5 version in China. There's no word about other markets, but, if you're interested, it should be easily available from local retailers.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Huawei launches Honor MagicBook laptop with 8th-gen Intel chips and Nvidia graphics

Google's Project Zero reveals security flaw in Windows 10 S after Microsoft fails to fix it

ZTE says Denial Order put in place by the US Department of Commerce is 'unfair' and 'unacceptable'

Inside Samsung d’light, a three-storied futuristic exhibition space in Seoul

Facebook sneakily shifts data of 1.5 billion users away from Europe and GDPR

Cybercrime revenues hit $1.5 trillion a year

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft to kill off OneNote's desktop app in Office 2019 to focus on OneNote for Windows 10

96 Comments

Facebook: Yep, we track non-users -- but everyone else is doing it, so why shouldn't we?

66 Comments

Microsoft brings Windows Defender Browser Protection extension to Google Chrome

66 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17650 for Skip Ahead

37 Comments

Microsoft made its own IoT-ready Linux kernel for Azure Sphere OS

31 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.