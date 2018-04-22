WikiLeaks calls for Coinbase boycott after the cryptocurrency exchange closes its store account

No Comments

WikiLeaks Shop logo

The cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has closed the account of the WikiLeaks Shop -- the official source of WikiLeaks merchandise -- citing violations of its terms of services.

WikiLeaks is not happy about this and is calling for a "global blockade" of Coinbase in protest, saying the exchange is an "unfit member of the crypto community". The WikiLeaks Shop has itself not been closed, and it is still able to accept Bitcoin payments -- just not via Coinbase.

See also:

In a message sent to The WikiLeaks Shop, Coinbase said: "Coinbase is a regulated Money Services Business under FinCEN (FinCEN.gov), and as part of achieving this goal, we are legally obligated to implement regulatory compliance mechanisms. Upon careful review, we believe your account has engaged in prohibited use in violation of our Terms of Service and we regret to inform you that we can no longer provide you with access to our service."

The WikiLeaks Shop used Twitter to go public about the Coinbase account closure:

Over on the main WikiLeaks Twitter feed, the whistleblowing organization called for a boycott of Coinbase in protest:

Coinbase has not given any specific details about how the WikiLeaks Shop violated its terms.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

WikiLeaks calls for Coinbase boycott after the cryptocurrency exchange closes its store account

Learn to code JavaScript for free with Google Grasshopper

Apple announces free 13-inch MacBook Pro (non-Touch Bar) battery replacement program

Twitter bans Kaspersky Lab from buying ads

SmugMug buys Flickr for undisclosed sum

Canon launches IVY Mini Photo Printer for iPhone and Android

Huawei launches Honor MagicBook laptop with 8th-gen Intel chips and Nvidia graphics

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft to kill off OneNote's desktop app in Office 2019 to focus on OneNote for Windows 10

97 Comments

Facebook: Yep, we track non-users -- but everyone else is doing it, so why shouldn't we?

71 Comments

Microsoft brings Windows Defender Browser Protection extension to Google Chrome

66 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17650 for Skip Ahead

58 Comments

Google's Project Zero reveals security flaw in Windows 10 S after Microsoft fails to fix it

42 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.