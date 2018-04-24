Samsung unveils blazing fast 970 PRO and EVO M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs

Samsung solid state drives are the gold standard of storage. True, there are other brands that sell quality SSDs, but Samsung's offerings are not only blazing-fast, but very reliable too. If you can afford it, you shouldn't consider any other brand.

Today, Samsung announces its most impressive solid state drives yet -- the 970 PRO and 970 EVO, both of which are M.2 PCIe NVMe variants. The PRO model features capacities up to 1TB, while the EVO goes up to 2TB.

"The 970 PRO enables sequential read speed of up to 3,500 MB/s and sequential write speed of up to 2,700 MB/s, while the EVO features sequential read speed of up to 3,500 MB/s and sequential write speed of up to 2,500 MB/s. The sequential write speeds represent an enhancement of up to 30 percent over the previous generation, thanks to Samsung’s latest V-NAND technology and the newly designed Phoenix controller. The 970 EVO, in particular, utilizes the Intelligent TurboWrite technology, which uses a large buffer size of up to 78GB to enable faster write speeds," says Samsung.

The famed-manufacturer further says, "In addition to the advancements in performance levels, the 970 PRO and EVO deliver exceptional endurance and reliability. Featuring a five-year warranty, or up to 1,200 terabytes written -- 50 percent higher than those provided for the previous generation -- the 970 PRO and EVO are built to last. The Dynamic Thermal Guard technology safeguards against overheating by automatically monitoring and maintaining optimal operating temperatures, while a heat spreader and new nickel-coated controller further lower the SSD temperatures."

Samsung shares the following specifications.

Category 970 PRO 970 EVO Interface PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 Form Factor M.2 (2280) Storage Memory Samsung 64L V-NAND 2-bit MLC Samsung 64L V-NAND 3-bit MLC Controller Samsung Phoenix Controller Cache Memory 1GB LPDDR4 DRAM (1TB) 512MB LPDDR4 DRAM (512GB) 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM (2TB) 1GB LPDDR4 DRAM (1TB) 512MB LPDDR4 DRAM (250GB/500GB) Capacity 512GB and 1TB 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 3,500/2,700 MB/s Up to 3,500/2,500 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed Up to 500,000/500,000 IOPS Up to 500,000/480,000 IOPS Device Sleep 5mW Management Software Samsung Magician Software Data Encryption Class 0 (AES 256), TCG/Opal v2.0, MS eDrive (IEEE1667) Total Byte Written 1,200TB (1TB) 600TB (512GB) 1,200TB (2TB) 600TB (1TB) 300TB (500GB) 150TB (250GB) Warranty Five-year Limited Warranty

Unfortunately, you cannot buy these impressive solid state drives today. Thankfully, you will not have to wait long, as they will hit stores on May 7. Pricing for the EVO begins at $120, while the PRO starts at $330. Obviously, prices will increase with capacity.