Urban Armor Gear's rugged 'Plasma' Apple iPad case is a Best Buy exclusive

Apple's iPad tablets are beautifully designed, but let's be honest -- they are not durable. If you drop it, there is a very good chance the screen could shatter. Even if the display is unhurt, it could become dented or scratched, which can really destroy the resale value. Money aside, it can be depressing to use a device with cosmetic blemishes. Look, you spent good money on your iPad, right? Well, you should protect it.

The best way to do this is with a rugged case. This way, if you do drop your precious iPad, it should hopefully survive unscathed. One manufacturer that produces reliable cases is Urban Armor Gear. Today, that company announces the "Plasma" case for both the regular iPad (9.7-inch, 5th and 6th generation) and iPad Pro (12.9 and 10.5-inch). Not only is it very rugged, but it looks quite beautiful too. Apple Pencil users should love the integrated holder.

"The Plasma Series for the iPad provides 360-degree protection in a feather-light design and features uncompromised functionality and capability. The new Plasma Series includes a two-position kickstand for laptop mode, and Apple Keyboard compatibility. The case also boasts a dedicated Apple Pencil holder for creators on-the-go. UAG’s newest Plasma case is available for Apple iPads and iPad Pros, exclusively at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com," says Urban Armour Gear.

Michael McVerry, Senior Marketing Manager, UAG explains, "Our Plasma Series cases offer a unique mix of protection in a sleek package, that reflects UAG’s signature style. We are excited to be partnering with Best Buy to offer the a new Plasma Series for their customers."

The company shares the following features:

Feather-light composite construction

Impact resistant soft core

Apple Pencil Holder

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Apple Smart Cover/Keyboard Compatible

Two Position Kickstand supports Apple Keyboards and laptop mode

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)

Why is it a Best Buy exclusive? Who knows, but it doesn't appear to be available on the retailer's website yet. Availability should be imminent, however, and pricing will range from $69.95 to $89.95 -- depending on the size. While it will definitely be sold in the clear "Ice" color as seen in the above images, it is unknown if other colors will be made available as well.