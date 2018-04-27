Best Windows 10 apps this week

No Comments

Two-hundred-and-eighty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Windows Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft seems to be working on a new edition of Windows 10. Windows 10 Lean is a compact version of the OS that has a much smaller footprint than other editions of the operating system. Check out Mark's article on Windows 10 Lean for additional information.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New apps and games

Bitwarden

bitwarden

Bitwarden is a popular open source password manager that is available as a free and premium version.

The Windows 10 application integrates the password manager on devices running the operating system (not Windows 10 S right now).

Sign-in to a Bitwarden account to sync passwords between all your devices. The app-version of the password manager offers the same functionality as the desktop programs that are available.

Copy Space

You may use Copy Space to save text, images, links and other content. The app integrates with the Clipboard but stores the Clipboard entry only if you open it and select the Clips functionality.

One of the application's primary purposes is sync. Installed on multiple devices, it ensures that all stored data is kept in sync. Sync functionality is a paid upgrade, however.

iTunes

apple

Apple iTunes is now available in the Windows Store. The app brings the full iTunes experience (including integration of Apple's Music Store and Radio, to Windows 10.

The application is identical to the desktop version of iTunes for Windows.

Early reviews indicate that it may have high CPU usage when it is running.

Lexis Audio Editor ($6.99)

Lexis Audio Editor is a commercial audio recorder and editor for Windows 10.

The app has a solid set of features. You may use it to record audio on the device or load existing audio files in various formats instead.

Use the available controls to edit the recorded or loaded audio file to save it to one of the supported formats (mp3, wav, wma, and m4a).

Microsoft Edge DevTools Preview

A standalone version of the Microsoft Edge Developer Tools that can be used to diagnose JavaScript issues using the Microsoft Edge layout engine.

It is available for devices running the Fall Creators Update or newer, meaning you can test the latest version of the Developer Tools of Microsoft Edge on non-insider devices using the app.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Amazon Prime subscriptions increase to $119 in the US -- but you may avoid the price hike

Apple embraces the Microsoft Store with iTunes for Windows 10

Ubuntu Linux 18.04 Bionic Beaver is here -- download it now!

The Fall Creators Update is now easily the most installed Windows 10 update ever

Long-lasting DDoS attacks make a comeback as numbers of attacks and targets rise

Configuration vulnerability could leave SAP systems open to compromise

Most Commented Stories

Apple failed me

130 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17650 for Skip Ahead

59 Comments

I cut the cord and switched to YouTube TV -- I couldn't be happier [Review]

57 Comments

What is Windows 10 Lean?

51 Comments

Google's Project Zero reveals security flaw in Windows 10 S after Microsoft fails to fix it

47 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.