Apple adopts a 'cautious approach' and cuts iPhone parts orders by 20 percent

1 Comment

Metallic Apple logo

Apple has reportedly warned suppliers that there will be a 20 percent drop in orders for new iPhone parts. The news comes courtesy of the Nikkei which cites industry sources.

Factoring in a drop in orders of one fifth, it seems that Apple expects to sell 80 million new model iPhones this year, down from 100 million. Apple is thought to be planning to launch three new iPhone models later this year, and it appears the company expects to sell fewer than it did with the iPhone X and iPhone 8.

See also:

The Nikkei describes Apple as "taking a cautious approach toward smartphone shipments". One source from the iPhone supply chain told the Nikkei Asian Review: "Apple is quite conservative in terms of placing new orders for upcoming iPhones this year. For the three new models specifically, the total planned capacity could be up to 20 percent fewer than last year's orders."

Apple's share price took a 2 percent hit when the news broke, and its suppliers were knocked by up to 6 percent.

It is thought that the high price of the iPhone X is responsible for a drop in demand for Apple's flagship handset -- something that has disappointed investors. In a few months, the company will reveal its latest phone, having already warned suppliers to be ready with the production of two OLED models; a third handset is expected to feature an LED screen and be the cheapest of the trio.

Image credit: Benny Marty / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

#BetaNews20 Giveaway: HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch, and mobile

Apple adopts a 'cautious approach' and cuts iPhone parts orders by 20 percent

Cryptomining still tops the malware charts for May

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Oath is killing off Yahoo Messenger on July 17

Google says it will continue to work with the military on AI, but won't get involved in weapons or spying

Ticketfly says hack exposed private data of 27 million accounts

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17686

86 Comments

Would this foldable Surface Phone running Windows 10 make you switch from Android or iPhone?

65 Comments

Microsoft could be on the verge of buying GitHub

36 Comments

Apple introduces macOS Mojave with Dark Mode, desktop Stacks and more

29 Comments

Apple reveals performance-focused iOS 12 for a massive range of iPhones and iPads

23 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.