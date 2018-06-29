Win a 2TB diskAshur PRO2 hardware encrypted hard drive #BetaNews20

Throughout June, to celebrate BetaNews’ 20th birthday, we have been giving away some incredible prizes and while the month is drawing to a close now, we still have more giveaways for you enter.

The diskAshur Pro 2 range of portable USB hard drives from iStorage makes it easy to keep your personal files and folders private thanks to the integrated PIN authenticated XTS-AES 256-bit hardware encryption. Unlocking the drive is just a matter of tapping your PIN into the keypad and pressing the unlock button. To secure it again, just press the lock button, or eject the drive.

The drive is fully portable and comes with an integrated USB 3.1 cable which tucks into the side. In addition to the drive itself, you get two free optional programs to download -- iStorage DriveSecurity (powered by ESET NOD32 antivirus software) and Nero BackItUp.

We’ve reviewed the diskAshur PRO2 2TB hard drive previously and you can read about it here.

The specs are as follows:

Capacity 2TB
Data Transfer Speed Up to: Read 148 MBps / Write 140 MBps
Power Supply USB Bus Powered
Dimensions (W, D, H) 124 mm x 84 mm x 20 mm
Weight max. 225 grams approx.
Approvals FIPS PUB 197 Validated, FCC, CE, RoHS, WEEE, TAA Compliant
Accreditations FIPS 140-2 Level 3, NCSC CPA (foundation level), Common Criteria & NLNCSA  Certifications pending
Interface Super Speed USB 3.1 - up to 5Gbps. Backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0/1.1
Operating System Compatibility Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, Chrome, Thin Clients, Zero Clients and embedded systems
Hardware Data Encryption Real-Time Military Grade AES 256-bit XTS Full-Disk Hardware Encryption
Warranty 2 Years
Box Contents Portable Hard Drive, Protective Carry Case and Quick Start Guide

To take part in the giveaway, simply complete the entries below. You can enter multiple times by using all the entry methods. We will email the winner, so be sure to use a valid email address.  You will have 48 hours to reply to our email -- failure to do so means you forfeit and we pick a new winner. The drive will be shipped anywhere in the world.

The competition ends on July 14.

While we are giving away one of these fantastic drives, you could ensure you get one for yourself by purchasing it here.

2TB diskAshur PRO2 hardware encrypted hard drive giveaway

