Leaked Microsoft documents reveal 'pocketable' folding Surface device

No Comments

Folding Surface prototype

Microsoft's Surface range could one day include a folding, dual-screen device. Codenamed Andromeda, the device has been in the works for a couple of years and appears to neatly straddle the laptop and mobile categories -- seemingly trying to make up for Windows Phone.

Leaked internal documents have come to light that reveal Microsoft's plans for "a new pocketable Surface device form factor that brings together innovative new hardware and software experiences to create a truly personal and versatile computing experience".

See also:

Microsoft is, understandably, not commenting on the leaks, but the documents -- seen by the Verge -- show that the company has been busily working away to create a "new and disruptive" category of device. Having impressed many with its Surface designs so far, with Andromeda Microsoft seems to be looking to push things even further, blurring the boundaries between PCs and mobiles.

The Verge reports that the current designs for the pocketable Surface device are near-identical to the concepts drawn up by designer David Breyer:

Further evidence has been unearthed by Twitter user WalkingCat who found references to two-screened hinged devices in a Microsoft API:

It's important to note that Andromeda is still very much in the prototype stages and -- like the cancelled Surface Mini -- it may never see the light of day. But at the moment we can see that Microsoft has definitely been working a dual-screen device that features a 360-degree hinge similar to Lenovo's Yoga laptops. Prototype are ARM-powered, and stylus input has been experimented with.

In the words of the leaked documents, Microsoft is looking to "blur the lines between mobile and stationary computing", and they even suggest that a device could be released this year -- with devices of a similar design to follow from OEMs afterwards.

Image credit: David Breyer

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

aLTEr: Hackers can spy on your 4G browsing sessions thanks to LTE flaws

Leaked Microsoft documents reveal 'pocketable' folding Surface device

Sticker shock: Managing cloud costs for high availability and high performance

Opera 54 adds Update and Recovery page, introduces news to Speed Dial

Adidas data breach may have exposed personal data of American customers

In iOS 12 Apple is completely rebuilding Maps from the ground up

Linux Mint 19 'Tara' now available for download with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17704 with lots of changes and improvements

131 Comments

Canonical shares analytics from Ubuntu Linux desktop user data collection

85 Comments

Avast is ruining CCleaner -- malware, bundled software, popup ads... what's next?

59 Comments

Report: AT&T is helping the NSA with surveillance using secret buildings throughout the US

46 Comments

Microsoft pulls the plug on Windows 10's game-changing Sets feature -- for now

42 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.