The importance of cybersecurity training for business

training key

While businesses spend a lot of time and effort putting up technical defenses to protect their systems, often the weakest spot is the users.

Employees can do harm to the business by visiting infected websites, responding to phishing emails, using business email through public Wi-Fi and more. Spam filtering service EveryCloud has put together an infographic looking at why it’s therefore important for companies to offer cybersecurity training.

It looks at the things that can go wrong, including using found USB sticks, poor password habits, and falling for phishing attacks. It also looks at the effects and costs of the downtime these things can cause.

It then goes on to discuss what security training covers and some best practices for keeping staff on their toes. You can see the full graphic below.

Cybersecurity training infographic

Image credittashatuvango/depositphotos.com

The importance of cybersecurity training for business

