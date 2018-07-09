Microsoft hints new Surface will be announced tomorrow -- is it Andromeda?

1 Comment

It’s been a little while since we had a new Surface product from Microsoft, but the wait appears to be (almost) at an end.

In a new tweet posted today, Microsoft asked 'Where will Surface go next?' above a picture of the current range of Surface devices, with a shadow from an un-shown model on the far right. The picture also includes tomorrow’s date, so it’s pretty clear that’s when the new product will be revealed.

SEE ALSO:

While some people are hoping the announcement will be for the oft-rumored Surface phone, the foldable dual-screen Surface Andromeda -- which can switch from phone to tablet mode in seconds -- the size of the shadow suggests otherwise. Not to mention, ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley says Andromeda may never happen.

So if it isn’t Surface 'Andromeda', then what could it be? Well the smart money is on a new $400-ish 10-inch tablet to take on the Apple iPad and Google's Chromebook.

Either way, we should find out the answer for sure tomorrow.

Where do you think Surface will go next?

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft hints new Surface will be announced tomorrow -- is it Andromeda?

StarTech releases UVCHDCAP HDMI to USB-C Video Capture Device for Windows, Mac, and Linux

Samsung opens the world's largest mobile factory in India

GNOME Foundation using anonymous donation to hire four additional employees

Fitness app Polar Flow exposed names and locations of thousands of military, NSA and FBI staff

Hacked: Timehop database breach exposed details of 21 million users

Seagate launches low-cost, consumer-grade BarraCuda SSD

Most Commented Stories

NetMarketShare's audited figures show Windows 10 closing in on Windows 7

272 Comments

I declare independence from Apple (and mean it this time)

57 Comments

People really want Microsoft to launch a Surface Phone

55 Comments

Celebrate your computing independence by switching from Windows 10 to Linux during System76's 1776 sale

48 Comments

SUSE Linux sold for $2.535 billion

20 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.