Microsoft hints new Surface will be announced tomorrow -- is it Andromeda?

It’s been a little while since we had a new Surface product from Microsoft, but the wait appears to be (almost) at an end.

In a new tweet posted today, Microsoft asked 'Where will Surface go next?' above a picture of the current range of Surface devices, with a shadow from an un-shown model on the far right. The picture also includes tomorrow’s date, so it’s pretty clear that’s when the new product will be revealed.

While some people are hoping the announcement will be for the oft-rumored Surface phone, the foldable dual-screen Surface Andromeda -- which can switch from phone to tablet mode in seconds -- the size of the shadow suggests otherwise. Not to mention, ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley says Andromeda may never happen.

Where will Surface go next? pic.twitter.com/9lz3MJmBAT — Microsoft Surface (@surface) July 9, 2018

So if it isn’t Surface 'Andromeda', then what could it be? Well the smart money is on a new $400-ish 10-inch tablet to take on the Apple iPad and Google's Chromebook.

Either way, we should find out the answer for sure tomorrow.

Where do you think Surface will go next?