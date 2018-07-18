Get Bitdefender Internet Security 2019 FREE for 6 months

Bitdefender Internet Security 2019 gives you the best protection against Internet threats on Windows, with no drag on your system’s resources. It was named Product of the Year by AV-Comparatives and awarded with Best Protection and Best Performance by AV-TEST.

Bitdefender Internet Security 2019 stops attacks before they even begin and the new network-based adaptive layer of protection prevents exploitation of vulnerabilities in your system, detects and blocks brute-force attempts, prevents your device from being compromised in botnet attacks and prevents sensitive information from being sent in unencrypted forms.

Bitdefender Internet Security 2019 delivers multiple layers of protection against ransomware. It uses behavioral threat detection to prevent infections and protects your most important documents from ransomware encryption.

The new Ransomware Remediation feature acts as a remediation layer that ensures data such as documents, pictures, videos, or music will be protected against any kind of ransomware attack.

Highlights in this new release include:

  • Best security against Internet threats on Windows
  • Multi-layer ransomware protection with ransomware remediation - IMPROVED
  • Parental Control
  • Network Threat Prevention: stops attacks before they even begin - NEW
  • Includes privacy tools such as Bitdefender VPN and Bitdefender Safepay
  • Comprehensive Support 24/7

The software usually retails for $79.99, but why pay when you can get it for free?

For a limited time, BetaNews is giving away six-month subscriptions to Bitdefender Internet Security 2019 to protect your devices against ransomware, password stealing, data theft, malware interception of your payments, hidden spying software, and infections that render your device inoperable or cause massive slowdowns.

To take advantage of this amazing offer simply head here.

