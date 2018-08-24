Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17746 to the Fast ring

If you’re a Fast ring Insider, you’ll be aware that new builds of the next Windows 10 feature update -- 1809, aka Redstone 5 -- are coming thick and fast these days, as Microsoft works hard to get it finished in time for its Fall release.

Three days ago, the software giant rolled out Build 17744, and today we get Build 17746.

SEE ALSO:

There are no new features in this build, but general changes, improvements, and fixes include:

Fixed an issue where Narrator would incorrectly report some standard combo boxes as "editable combo box" instead of "combo box".

Fixed an issue in Windows Mixed Reality causing motion controllers to need to be re-paired after initial setup before appearing in the headset. If you still experience this, please file feedback in Feedback Hub.

Fixed an issue for Japanese and German where when you reset your PC (from Settings > Update & Security > Recovery) the progress percent would be written in the middle of the string rather than at the end.

Fixed an issue when using Italian as your display language where the Yes button to confirm file deletion would sometimes disappear when trying to delete a OneDrive file via File Explorer.

Microsoft is evaluating the right approach for naming the tabs set aside in Microsoft Edge and has removed this feature from RS5 builds for now.

Known issues in this build include:

You may experience a bugcheck (GSOD) when logging out of your user profile or shutting down your PC.

When you use the Ease of Access Make Text bigger setting, you might see text clipping issues, or find that text is not increasing in size everywhere.

Narrator sometimes does not read in the Settings app when you navigate using Tab and arrow keys. Try switching to Narrator Scan mode temporarily. And when you turn Scan mode off again, Narrator will now read when you navigate using Tab and arrows key. Alternatively, you can restart Narrator to work around this issue.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock