Microsoft releases Windows 10 October 2018 Update Build 17754 with a ton of fixes

The next big feature update for Windows 10, Redstone 5, or the October 2018 Update, as it's now officially known, is getting ever closer to being finished.

Microsoft is rolling out builds to Fast ring Insiders on a regular basis, and today’s new release, Build 17754, fixes lots of problems with the OS update.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This does not mean this is the final build as Microsoft is not done yet and is just now beginning the phase of checking in final code to prepare for the final release.

Fixed an issue resulting in reduced Action Center reliability in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where if you opened one of the taskbar flyouts (like network or volume), and then quickly tried to open another, it wouldn’t work.

Fixed an issue for people with multiple monitors where if the Open or Save Dialog was moved between monitors some elements might become unexpectedly tiny.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain apps crashing recently when setting focus to the in-app search box.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain games, like League of Legends, not launching/connecting properly in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where clicking on web links in PWAs such as Twitter didn’t open the browser.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain PWAs not rendering correctly after the app had been suspended then resumed.

Fixed an issue where pasting multi-line text into certain websites using Microsoft Edge might add unexpected empty lines between each line.

Fixed a crash in recent flights when using the pen to ink in Microsoft Edge’s web notes.

Fixed a high hitting Task Manager crash in recent flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in Settings crashing for Insiders with multiple monitors when changing various options under Display Settings in the last few flights.

Fixed a crash when clicking the Verify link on the Accounts Settings page in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where the contents of the Apps & Features page wouldn’t load until the apps list was ready, resulting in the page appearing blank for a time.

Fixed an issue where the list on Settings of built-in phrases for the Pinyin IME was blank.

Fixed an issue in Narrator where activating Microsoft Edge history items would not work in Scan mode.

Microsoft made some improvements in Narrator Selection when moving forward in Microsoft Edge.

Known issues include:

When you use the Ease of Access Make Text bigger setting, you might see text clipping issues, or find that text is not increasing in size everywhere.

Narrator sometimes does not read in the Settings app when you navigate using Tab and arrow keys. Try switching to Narrator Scan mode temporarily. And when you turn Scan mode off again, Narrator will now read when you navigate using Tab and arrows key. Alternatively, you can restart Narrator to work around this issue.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock