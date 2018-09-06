New AI capability helps empower DevSecOps teams

DevOps

Security teams are constantly caught between the need to keep pace with security testing and the ability to allow developer teams to operate in a rapid DevOps environment.

To address this, application security provider WhiteHat Security is adding artificial intelligence to its dynamic application security testing solution WhiteHat Sentinel Dynamic.

Drawing on a data lake of 95 million identified vulnerabilities Sentinel Dynamic will deliver more accurate results faster. This will help developers to create secure web applications at the fast pace demanded by modern business.

Using AI software will decrease threat vector identification times and improve the efficiency of false positive identification. Consequently enterprises can increase the speed at which developers are made aware of potential application security vulnerabilities and deliver real-time security risk assessments.

"Our new AI-based digital security technology directly addresses the biggest current challenge for DevSecOps -- getting new applications to market at the pace demanded by business while thoroughly assessing potential security risks," says WhiteHat Security's CEO Craig Hinkley. "This is important given the growing pressure to get applications into production in real time. When time is of the essence, it's easy for developers to skip key security risk assessment procedures, but due to the speed and accuracy delivered by our AI-based offering, they can hit their tight production deadlines and still carry out comprehensive application security vulnerability checks."

You can find out more about WhiteHat Sentinel Dynamic on the company's website.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock

