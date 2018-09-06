Elgato unveils Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock

Thunderbolt 3 docks can be quite amazing. I recently reviewed such a dock made by StarTech and came away very impressed. That dock can transform a MacBook Pro or Windows 10 laptop into a desktop. It is designed to be kept at home or in the office -- stationary on a desk.

But what if you want a Thunderbolt 3 dock for when you are on the go? If you have a MacBook Pro, for instance, that isn't so crazy. Since you only have USB-C ports, a portable dock can be a great way to expand connectivity without carrying multiple dongles. In fact, there are already some portable TB3 docks on the market, Today, Elgato (a company recently acquired by CORSAIR) unveils its latest such product -- Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock.

"The Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.1 Gen 1, and Gigabit Ethernet ports to eliminate the need for multiple adapters -- minimizing clutter and maximizing functionality. Whether you use a MacBook Pro or Windows notebook, the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock puts a wide array of the most commonly used display and data ports just a built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable away," says Elgato.

The Corsair subsidiary further says, "The Taking advantage of Thunderbolt 3 speed with 40 Gb/s throughput, the Mini Dock ensures that all of your ports operate reliably at full performance. Plug into both HDMI and DisplayPort interfaces to simultaneously drive two displays at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Connect to the fastest wired networks with a Gigabit Ethernet port, and easily power the most demanding peripherals with USB 3.1 Gen 1."

Elgato shares specifications and system requirements below.

Thunderbolt 3 (built-in 12 cm / 4.7 in USB-C cable, 40 Gb/s)

DisplayPort 1.2 (up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz)

HDMI 2.0 (up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz). Supports HDCP 2.2.

USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gb/s, 1.1 A, UASP compliant)

Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45 10/100/1000BASE-T)

Mac: macOS High Sierra 10.13 or later, Thunderbolt 3 port

PC: Windows 10 or later, Thunderbolt 3 port

Dimensions: 10.5 x 5.7 x 2.5 cm / 4.1 x 2.2 x 1 in

Weight: 125g / 4.4 oz

The Elgato portable Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock looks quite nice -- I really appreciate that the non-removable cable can be tucked away and stored on the bottom of the unit. While it doesn't begin shipping until September 13, you can pre-order it now from Amazon here for $149.99.

In comparison, StarTech offers two similar portable TB3 docks, both of which cost less than this model. You can see the DisplayPort variant here, and the HDMI model here. Unfortunately, StarTech makes you choose between the two video connection types, while the Elgato offering has one of each.

The StarTech docks also don't have the ability to tuck and store the cable on the bottom. With that said, StarTech's HDMI model does have an additional USB port, albeit 2.0. Only you can decide which to buy based on your needs.