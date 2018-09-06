Save money on these two great smart locks

Locking and unlocking doors with a key is so last century. Smart locks are the future, but they can often be a little pricey.

If you’ve been thinking of getting a smart lock for your home or office, but have been put off by the price, we have sizable savings on two great products -- the Yale Real Living Assure Lock SL HomeKit Enabled Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt, and the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect, from Wellbots.

Yale’s product lets you lock and unlock your home with ease from the backlit touchscreen keypad. Create unique pin codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. The lock is tamper resistant, easy to install and even easier to use.

The product is 100 percent key free, with a 9V battery back-up to prevent lock-outs, and Apple HomeKit compatible. It installs on doors with just a screwdriver; fits 1-3/4 inch to 2-1/4 inch thick doors, and has voice guidance in three languages to walk you through set up and customizing settings.

The Yale Real Living Assure Lock SL retails for $219, with free shipping

The August Smart Lock Pro lets you lock your door and keep track of who comes and goes directly from your smartphone. The device automatically locks your door behind you. Also, you can send guest temporary keys from anywhere instantly from the August app.

You can control your lock using your voice, thanks to Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. It attaches to your existing deadbolt and installs in about 10 minutes.

The August Smart Lock Pro will set you back $265, with free shipping.

If this is your first time shopping at Wellbots you can get 20 percent off your purchases using the code NEW20. Wellbots is also running a special back to school promotion which will let you get 10 percent off your purchases using coupon code SCHOOLTIME.