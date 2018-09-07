Apple is developing an online tool for police to request data

6 Comments

Apple building logo

Apple is looking to make it easier for law enforcement agencies to request user data and is working on an online tool to help facilitate this.

A letter seen by Reuters shows that Apple is not only developing a data request tool, but also planning to train police about the data that it can and cannot provide. A new online system will make it easier and quicker to track data requests, and would be far more efficient than the current method of communication -- email.

See also:

The letter to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and signed by Apple General Counsel Kate Adams, outlines the company's plans for the online tool. Apple uses the missive to draw attention to the help it already offers law enforcement agencies, pointing out that it has responded to 14,000 requests for data. This number includes 231 "domestic emergency requests" which were mostly dealt with within 20 minutes of receipt "regardless of the time of day or night", Reuters reports.

The online data request tool should be ready by the end of the year, Apple says in its letter. The company's training of law enforcement officers will also be taken online -- rather than at Apple's headquarters -- making it possible to reach a larger number of people around the world.

Image credit: YuriFineart / Shutterstock

6 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Is Netflix finally going to offer global content?

How to make your business agile

Microsoft's Your Phone app can now view, send, and receive SMS messages from Android, on your PC

Linux Mint 19.1 named 'Tessa'

Microsoft releases Windows 10 October 2018 Update Build 17755 to the Fast ring

Tor for Android brings secure, anonymous internet browsing to your mobile phone

Mac app Adware Doctor caught stealing users' browsing histories

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft confirms the upcoming Windows 10 Redstone 5 release will be called the October 2018 Update

223 Comments

Windows 10 edges ever closer to overtaking Windows 7 -- could it happen this month?

162 Comments

Microsoft extends Windows 7 support for businesses, but will punish them for taking too long to upgrade to Windows 10

56 Comments

Unless you upgrade to Android Pie, a vulnerability leaves your phone trackable -- and Google won't fix it

54 Comments

Malware writers exploit recent Windows Task Scheduler 0-day vulnerability

45 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.