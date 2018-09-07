Microsoft's Your Phone app can now view, send, and receive SMS messages from Android, on your PC

Microsoft’s new Your Phone app lets you sync content directly from a phone to a Windows 10 PC. The original release, which was first available just for Windows 10 Insiders, then -- accidentally -- for all, and then for Insiders once more, only allowed Android users to access their phone’s photos on Windows 10, but it’s now been updated to make it much more useful.

Released as part of the new Fast ring Insider Build 17755, the updated app lets you do much more, and there is finally some love for iOS users too.

Microsoft says of the updated app:

No need to dig for your phone to text. Leave it in your pocket, bag, or purse. Your Phone app now gives you instant access to your most recent photos and texts from your Android phone. Snap a pic on your Android, see it on your PC. It’s just easier. Text your friends, group message, and type with a keyboard -- Your Phone app allows you to view, send, and receive the SMS from your Android, on your computer. There are a few ways you can text from your PC. We mentioned the ability to type with a keyboard, the obvious. But how about inking a reply? On pen-capable devices, use your digital pen to focus near the text field in Your Phone app’s messages. Ink a message and watch your fresh ink convert to text and send. Or try using just your voice to dictate a message (US English only at this time). Press the Windows logo key + H to start dictation. On a touch keyboard, select the microphone button. Use dictation to make your text entry easier.

To get started, you have to link your Android phone to your PC through Your Phone app. You will receive an app from Microsoft, which you must download to your phone and follow the setup steps. You need to be running Android 7.0+ for this.

The app is also available for Insiders who are in Skip Ahead running 19H1 builds.

For iPhone users, Microsoft says: