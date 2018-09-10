Better communication needed to make progress on digital transformation

No Comments

digital transformation

Although a majority of businesses have followed a digital transformation plan, poor top-down communication is proving a barrier to success.

A new report from automation specialist Nintex shows that 64 percent of companies have followed a formal digital transformation plan for three years or less, while a third have followed a plan for one year or less.

Yet only 53 percent of line of business employees know what digital transformation is, let alone whether their employer has a plan in place. This issue is most concerning for non-management staff, with 67 percent of managers aware of their digital transformation efforts compared to only 27 percent of non-managers.

Company decision makers see lack of effective communication as an obstacle on their digital transformation journey. Decision makers cite lack of interdepartmental communication strategies (35 percent) and insufficient training for line of business employees on new technology (32 percent) as challenges that slow digital transformation success.

The picture is better with IT decision makers who see more digital transformation potential than any other department, with 71 percent of them currently deploying process automation technologies. The IT department as a whole is also more positive, with 94 percent of IT workers wanting more involvement with their companies' digital transformation efforts.

"Digital transformation streamlines business operations, which generates excitement from employees and leaders alike. But, inconsistent communication of an organization's digital goals and lack of clarity on employee roles in that journey can lead to confusion and disillusionment," says Nintex chief evangelist Ryan Duguid. "Organizations thrive when they designate clear digital transformation leaders to drive cross-team collaboration and educate employees on how new technologies will improve their daily activities and long-term career paths. Both are critical to helping everyone be better positioned to automate, orchestrate and optimize their internal processes and succeed in digital transformation."

The full study is available to download from the Nintex website.

Photo Credit: Sashkin/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Better communication needed to make progress on digital transformation

Containerization and serverless technology grows as companies shift to digital applications

Football team names commonly used in passwords

Leaks suggest incoming iPhone Xc, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus

New Kodi 18 'Leia' Beta 2 arrives -- download it now!

Huawei will let users force their phones into Performance Mode in EMUI 9.0

Trump threatens China tariffs, tells Apple to make products in US when company complains about costs

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 edges ever closer to overtaking Windows 7 -- could it happen this month?

172 Comments

Trump threatens China tariffs, tells Apple to make products in US when company complains about costs

131 Comments

Microsoft extends Windows 7 support for businesses, but will punish them for taking too long to upgrade to Windows 10

60 Comments

Unless you upgrade to Android Pie, a vulnerability leaves your phone trackable -- and Google won't fix it

54 Comments

Microsoft's Your Phone app can now view, send, and receive SMS messages from Android, on your PC

46 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.