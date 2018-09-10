Azure Pipelines CI/CD service arrives in the GitHub Marketplace

Microsoft today announced the successor to Visual Studio Team Services, Azure DevOps, as well as Azure DevOps Server, replacing Team Foundation Server. As part of this, the company also launched a new CI/CD service called Azure Pipelines which gives developers the chance to build, test and deploy to any platform.

Azure Pipelines has been launched in the GitHub Marketplace, and it is completely free for open source repositories.

Writing on the Azure blog, Jeremy Epling Principal Group Program Manager for Azure DevOps says: "Microsoft is committed to fueling open source software development. Our next step in this journey is to provide the best CI/CD experience for open source projects. Starting today, Azure Pipelines provides unlimited CI/CD minutes and 10 parallel jobs to every open source project for free. All open source projects run on the same infrastructure that our paying customers use. That means you’ll have the same fast performance and high quality of service. Many of the top open source projects are already using Azure Pipelines for CI/CD, such as Atom, Cpython, Pipenv, Tox, Visual Studio Code, and TypeScript – and the list is growing every day."

The addition of Azure Pipelines to the GitHub Marketplace makes the new integration available to developers. A post on the GitHub blog explains:

You can easily configure a CI/CD pipeline for any Azure application using your preferred language and framework as part of your GitHub workflow in just a few simple steps. Automatically trigger your pipeline with changes to your repository when you connect Azure Pipelines with GitHub. Get rich status reports, annotated code, and detailed information -- all within the GitHub interface.

In the video below, Epling introduces Azure Pipelines:

You can find out more on the Azure blog.