For the first time you can watch Apple's iPhone launch event on Twitter

Every year Apple fans who are unable to attend the iPhone launch -- that is, just about everyone -- either follows live blogs or seeks out how to watch the live stream in their preferred browser on their platform of choice. This year there will be a new option.

For the first time ever, Apple will be live streaming its iPhone launch event on Twitter. There had been rumors that this would happen, but now the new way to tune in has been confirmed.

Apple revealed its embracing of Twitter in a tweet, saying: "Join us September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below and we'll send you updates on event day" -- the company later confirmed the Twitter live stream to TechCrunch.

If you follow the instructions in the tweet and like the status, Apple tweets you right back letting you know that you'll now be kept up to date with the latest announcements:

With the event taking place tomorrow, it's not long until we find out for sure exactly what Apple has in store for iPhone fans around the world.

For the first time you can watch Apple's iPhone launch event on Twitter

