HyperX releases Alloy FPS RGB mechanical gaming keyboard with Kailh Silver switches

Mechanical keyboards are a dime a dozen these days. In fact, Amazon is littered with countless inexpensive models from no-name companies. You know what, though? They are not created equally. Quite often, the build quality on these cheap offerings is downright terrible. When it comes to typing, a defective or non-functioning key can be absolutely maddening. That's why I always suggest sticking with a reputable brand, such as Logitech or HyperX -- you'll be glad you did.

Speaking of the latter, the company has a new mechanical gaming keyboard that looks quite intriguing. The "Alloy FPS RGB," as it is called, features Kailh Silver switches. Don't be scared off by the switches being made by a company other than Cherry -- Kailh is a respected brand. The silver switches found here are short and designed for speed. And yes, as the product name implies, this HyperX keyboard features RGB lighting!

"HyperX is augmenting its line of Alloy FPS keyboards by now offering Kailh Silver Speed key switches on the Alloy FPS RGB. The Kailh Silver Speed key switches feature a light 40g actuation force and are rated for 70 million key presses. With exposed LED lights on the key switch housing and five brightness levels, the keyboard offers brighter and more radiant RGB lighting," says HyperX.

Kingston's gaming brand further says, "The keyboard also offers Game Mode to easily disable the Windows key to prevent gameplay interruptions, 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-Key rollover functionality. For added flexibility and performance, the Alloy FPS RGB features an easy access USB charging port located on the back of the keyboard and a detachable braided cord."

HyperX shares the following specifications.

Keyboard

Key switch: Kailh

Type: Mechanical

Backlight: RGB (16,777,216 colors)

Light effects: Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels.

On board memory: 3 profiles

Connection type: USB 2.0 (2 USB connectors)

USB 2.0 Pass-through: Yes (mobile phone charging only)

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting

Key Rollover: N-key mode

Media control: Yes

Game Mode: Yes

OS compatibility: Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Key switches

Kailh Silver Speed

Linear, 40cN actuation force

Cable

Type Detachable, braided

Length 1.8m

Dimensions

Width 442.26mm

Depth 129.81mm

Height 35.59mm

Weight (Keyboard and cable) 1100g

The HyperX Alloy FPS RGB mechanical gaming keyboard can be had from Amazon here for $109.99. It is currently showing as out of stock, but it should be available again very soon. You can order it now so it ships once in stock again.